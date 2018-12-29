Early Lead Doesn't Hold

The Ontario Reign were unable to hang onto an early 2-0 lead as they conceded three unanswered goals in a 3-2 loss to the San Antonio Rampage on Friday evening at AT&T Center. Ontario got first-period goals from forward Mikey Eyssimont and Kyle Bauman, but surrendered twice in the middle stanza, followed by the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third period. Goaltender Jack Campbell picked up his first loss of the season with 31 saves in defeat.

Date: December 28, 2018

Venue: AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

Attendance: 6,048

ONT Record: (10-12-3-2)

SA Record: (14-17-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 0 0 -- 2

SA 0 2 1 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 21 0/3

SA 34 0/4

Three Stars:

1) SA - Samuel Blais

2) SA - Conner Bleackley

3) SA - Evan Fitzpatrick

GWG: Samuel Blais (4)

W: Evan Fitzpatrick (1-0-0)

L: Jack Campbell (1-1-0)

Next Game: Saturday, December 29 @ Texas, 5:00 PM PDT at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

