Early Lead Doesn't Hold
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to hang onto an early 2-0 lead as they conceded three unanswered goals in a 3-2 loss to the San Antonio Rampage on Friday evening at AT&T Center. Ontario got first-period goals from forward Mikey Eyssimont and Kyle Bauman, but surrendered twice in the middle stanza, followed by the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third period. Goaltender Jack Campbell picked up his first loss of the season with 31 saves in defeat.
Date: December 28, 2018
Venue: AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX
Attendance: 6,048
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSA1228BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSA1228Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSA1228PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (10-12-3-2)
SA Record: (14-17-1-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 0 0 -- 2
SA 0 2 1 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 21 0/3
SA 34 0/4
Three Stars:
1) SA - Samuel Blais
2) SA - Conner Bleackley
3) SA - Evan Fitzpatrick
GWG: Samuel Blais (4)
W: Evan Fitzpatrick (1-0-0)
L: Jack Campbell (1-1-0)
Next Game: Saturday, December 29 @ Texas, 5:00 PM PDT at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX
