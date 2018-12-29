Ottawa Recalls Rodewald

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Jack Rodewald from the Belleville Senators.

Rodewald is tied for third in team scoring in Belleville with 24 points while his 11 goals are second most on the team.

The 24-year-old has played one game with Ottawa this season and in five career NHL games, all with the Senators, he's pointless.

The Sens are back home tonight against Binghamton. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.