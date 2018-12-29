Ottawa Recalls Rodewald
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Jack Rodewald from the Belleville Senators.
Rodewald is tied for third in team scoring in Belleville with 24 points while his 11 goals are second most on the team.
The 24-year-old has played one game with Ottawa this season and in five career NHL games, all with the Senators, he's pointless.
The Sens are back home tonight against Binghamton. Tickets are available.
Check out the Belleville Senators Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018
- Poturalski Lifts Checkers over Laval in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #30 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Recall Gaudreau from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Canucks Reassign Forward Adam Gaudette to the Comets Â - Utica Comets
- Moose Release Carroll, Reassign Maclise - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Ottawa Recalls Rodewald - Belleville Senators
- Welinski to Anaheim, Sustr Joins San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Add Two Defenders from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Stockton Looks to Even the Score Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Florida Panthers Acquire 2020 Fifth-Round Pick from Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Flames Recall Dillon Dube from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott and Wolanin - Belleville Senators
- Condors Wizard Night with Specialty Jerseys Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, December 29 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Assignment - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Recall Wedgewood, Amerks Bring up Johansson - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier to Amateur Tryout - Binghamton Devils
- Road Team Wins 6th Straight in Series as Chicago Tops Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Stay Sharp at Home with 5-2 Victory over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold - Ontario Reign
- Blais Caps Comeback in Win over Reign - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Ottawa Recalls Rodewald
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott and Wolanin
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, December 29
- Sens Return Home to Beat Laval
- Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa