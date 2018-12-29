Sens Close out 2018 with Win over Devils

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators ended 2018 with a 3-2 win over the Binghamton Devils at CAA Arena.

Belleville had goals from Rudolfs Balcers, Andrew Sturtz and Boston Leier while Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves. Binghamton's two goals came from Blake Pietila while Cam Johnson stopped four shots before being pulled in favour of Evan Cormier who turned aside 21 shots.

It took all of 44 seconds for Belleville to take the lead as Balcers threw a wrister goal bound from just inside the blue line using a Devils d-man as a screen that squeaked over the line as Johnson couldn't get all of the puck as Balcers notched his 14th of the season.

Binghamton tied the game at 7:33 through Pietila who buried Nathan Bastian's feed from behind the net before Belleville re-took the lead only 32 seconds later through Sturtz's second of the season as he beat Johnson on a wraparound.

Leier pushed the lead to 3-1 at 13:24 as he scored his first of the year on a low wrister from the left faceoff circle as the Senators enjoyed the opening 20 minutes.

It wasn't until the final minute of the second that a goal was scored but it came from the Devils as Pietila scored his second of the night on a power play with 49.6 seconds left in the frame to cut the Belleville lead to 3-2.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the third, with Adam Tambellini coming the closest for Belleville as he hit the post on a power play but Gustavsson turned aside just five shots in the frame to get his ninth win of the season.

Sens defenceman Julius Bergman returned after missing seven games with an injury while the Senators played the game with just 19 skaters. Forward Logan Brown left the game in the first period and did not return with a lower-body injury.

Belleville is back in action Wednesday against Laval but return home on Jan. 4 to host Charlotte. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.