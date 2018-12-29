Florida Panthers Acquire 2020 Fifth-Round Pick from Toronto
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has acquired a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson.
Hutchinson, 28, appeared in four games with Florida owning a 1-1-2 record, 4.18 goals against average and .839 save percentage. He played in eight games with Florida's American Hockey League Affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting a 2-3-2 record, 3.33 goals against average and .906 save percentage.
On Saturday, Springfield travels to Syracuse to take on the Crunch in the second of three over the weekend, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. They then travel to Hartford to face the Wolf Pack in their final game before the New Year, with puck drop scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
