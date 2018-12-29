Blais Caps Comeback in Win over Reign

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - Sammy Blais' goal at 10:33 of the third period held up as the game-winner, as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (14-17-1) earned their fifth straight win on home ice with a 3-2 comeback victory over the Ontario Reign (10-12-5) on Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn his first American Hockey League win in his first AHL start. Jordan Kyrou notched an assist to extend his points streak to ten straight games, and Conner Bleackley and Tyler Wotherspoon posted two-point nights.

Blais carried the puck out of the left-wing corner and beat Ontario goaltender Jack Campbell with a wrist shot from the face-off dot, his fourth goal of the season. Blais has points in five straight games with two goals and six points.

The Reign jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead. Mikey Eyssimont beat Fitzpatrick with a shot from the right circle at 10:12 of the first for his sixth goal of the season. In the final minute of the period, Kyle Bauman extended the lead with his third goal of the year at 19:19, driving to the net to finish a backhand feed from Brett Sutter.

Austin Poganksi started the comeback at 3:21 of the second period, beating Campbell on a shorthanded breakaway for his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-1. The goal snapped an 11-game goal-scoring drought for Poganski and was San Antonio's third shorthanded goal of the season. Poganski's four goals this season have all come via special teams, with three power play goals to go with Friday's shorthanded tally.

At 7:05 of the second, Bleackley found the rebound of a Niko MIkkola shot and tucked it past Campbell to net his second goal of the season and tie the game 2-2.

Los Chimuelos won for just the fourth time this season when surrendering the game's first goal. They have won nine of their last ten at the AT&T Center, and they are 7-1-1 in their last nine games decided by one goal.

Kyrou has eight goals and 18 points during his current ten-game points streak. He is two games shy of matching the Rampage franchise record, a 12-game points streak by Yanick Lehoux in 2006-07.

The Rampage host the Texas Stars at the AT&T Center on Sunday night, the ninth meeting of the season between the teams and the fourth in San Antonio's last five games. Puck-drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

CHIMUELOS STATS:

Goals: Poganski (4); Bleackley (2); Blais (4)

Evan Fitzpatrick: 19 saves on 21 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

Sammy Blais - SA

Conner Bleackley - SA

Evan Fitzpatrick - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.