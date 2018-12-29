American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Hartford Wolf Pack forward Steven Fogarty has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Bridgeport on Dec. 27.

Fogarty was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Hartford's games tonight (Dec. 29) vs. Bridgeport and Sunday (Dec. 30) vs. Springfield.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Connor Jones has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Hartford on Dec. 27.

Jones was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Bridgeport's games tonight (Dec. 29) at Hartford and Wednesday (Jan. 2) at Rochester.

