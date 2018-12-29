American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
Hartford Wolf Pack forward Steven Fogarty has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Bridgeport on Dec. 27.
Fogarty was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Hartford's games tonight (Dec. 29) vs. Bridgeport and Sunday (Dec. 30) vs. Springfield.
Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Connor Jones has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Hartford on Dec. 27.
Jones was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Bridgeport's games tonight (Dec. 29) at Hartford and Wednesday (Jan. 2) at Rochester.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018
- Florida Panthers Acquire 2020 Fifth-Round Pick from Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Flames Recall Dillon Dube from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott and Wolanin - Belleville Senators
- Condors Wizard Night with Specialty Jerseys Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, December 29 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Assignment - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Recall Wedgewood, Amerks Bring up Johansson - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier to Amateur Tryout - Binghamton Devils
- Road Team Wins 6th Straight in Series as Chicago Tops Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Stay Sharp at Home with 5-2 Victory over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold - Ontario Reign
- Blais Caps Comeback in Win over Reign - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.