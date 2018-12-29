Condors Wizard Night with Specialty Jerseys Tonight

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls on Wizard Night with specialty jerseys at 7 p.m. Great seats start at just $12 ($13 day of game) and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon).

PROMOTION DETAILS: The Condors will wear specialty Harry Potter inspired Wizard jerseys with a post-game auction to benefit the Condors Community Foundation, 501(c)(3) and various local charities. Presented by Eyewitness News and Energy 95.3 FM; there will be butterbeer samples available on the concourse and wizards will be roaming the arena for pictures throughout the night; plus magicians will perform on the concourse and first intermission along with owls, jumbo frogs, snakes, and more!

Bid on character jerseys at the silent auction table on the concourse, plus enter to win one game issued jersey to be given away

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Fried Chicken

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Gravy

Green Beans

Coleslaw

Biscuits

TAP ROOM

Meatball Subs

Chippers

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP: iTunes |Google Play

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: None with the post-game jersey auction

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors return home following a five-game road trip to take on the San Diego Gulls. It is the fifth matchup of the season between the two teams with the Condors 1-3-0 so far through four games.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield fell 4-3 in San Diego on Thursday. The Condors led 2-1 after two, but a five-minute major power play for San Diego proved to be the difference as the Gulls scored twice on it to secure the victory. C Tyler Vesel had a two point night (1g-1a) and C Josh Currie scored his ninth goal of the season.

The Gulls extended their point streak to six games in Thursday's win. It was their 10th victory on home ice. D Andy Welinski and C Sam Carrick scored on the third period, five-minute major power play. G Kevin Boyle stopped 27 in the win.

ROAD TRIPPIN'

The Condors return from a successful road trip where the team went 3-1-0-1 overall. After two wins in Stockton, the team took three of four points in Colorado before falling in the finale on Thursday in San Diego.

CURRIE MOVES INTO FIFTH ALL-TIME

C Josh Currie scored his 75th goal on Thursday in a Condors jersey (AHL/ECHL), moving him into fifth place all-time in Condors franchise history. In 215 AHL games, all with the Condors, the sixth-year pro has 120 points (61g-59a) and has recorded back-to-back 20-goal seasons.

CONDORS NOTES

C Tyler Vesel's multi-point effort on Thursday was his second of the season... D Ryan Stanton has three assists in his last three games... D Logan Day scored on Thursday and now leads all Condors d-men in scoring with 14 points (4g-10a) in 25 games...G Dylan Wells lost for the first time in his last seven starts between Wichita (ECHL) and Bakersfield.

GULLS NOTES

The Gulls have points in six straight games (4-0-0-2)... Yesterday, the Ducks acquired D Trevor Murphy from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for F Giovani Fiore and assigned him to San Diego... C Sam Carrick has 11 points over a seven-game point streak (7g-4a)... G Kevin Boyle has won four straight decisions... San Diego is without three players due to international competitions. F Isaac Lundestrom is at the World Junior Championships representing Sweden while D Jared Coreau and F Adam Cracknell are at the Spengler Cup with Team Canada.

TRANSACTIONS

12/28 - RW Kailer Yamamoto recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

12/28 - F Zalentin Zykov placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.