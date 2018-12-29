Sabres Recall Wedgewood, Amerks Bring up Johansson

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Rochester Americans (AHL). In a related move, the Amerks have recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Wedgewood (6'2", 195 lbs., 8/14/1992) joins the Sabres for his second recall of the season after serving as the team's backup goaltender on Dec. 8 vs. Philadelphia. The Brampton, Ontario native is 11-6-1 in 20 AHL games this season with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Since being selected in the third round (84th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils, Wedgewood has appeared in 24 career NHL games with the Devils and the Arizona Coyotes, posting a 7-10-5 record with a .903 save percentage.

Johansson, 23, earns his second recall to Rochester this month after posting a 10-4-3 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 17 appearances this season for Cincinnati. The second-year netminder is currently tied for third in the ECHL with two shutouts and ranks seventh in wins (10).

Johansson was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Nov. 12-18 after going 2-0-0 with one shutout, a .050 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Johansson has appeared in 44 career games with Cincinnati, posting an overall record of 24-15-4 with two shutouts, a 2.95 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He's also compiled a 9-7-1 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage over 17 American Hockey League games with the Amerks.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound goaltender was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

