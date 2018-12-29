Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, December 29

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to finish 2018 in style as the Binghamton Devils visit CAA Arena.

Belleville (15-17-2-0) collected a crucial two points Thursday against Laval that saw them move to within three points of a playoff place. The Sens' 104 goals are tied for the third most in the North and ranks them in the Top 10 in the AHL.

Binghamton (15-17-3-0) sits one point ahead of the Sens in the North Division standings having played one extra game than Belleville. The Devils have conceded the most goals in the AHL with 123; the next closest team has given up eight less goals.

The Senators are 10-6 at CAA Arena while the Devils are 6-10-2-0 on the road.

Roster notes

The Senators loss Erik Burgdoerfer and Aaron Luchuk after the first period Thursday night but no moves have been made. There's currently no update on the status of either.

Sens head coach Troy Mann has all but said Filip Gustavsson will start tonight but that will be confirmed later in the day.

Previous history

Belleville is 1-2 against the Devils this season with the lone winning in the Sens' home-opener on Oct. 17, a 5-2 decision. Binghamton has won the other two contests by a score of 3-1 each time.

Who to watch

Sens forward Jack Rodewald had a three-point night Thursday and scored twice in the third period to lift the Sens to victory. The Manitoba native has 24 points already this season, good for third in scoring for the Sens.

Devils forward Brandon Gignac has been on quite a tear over the past four games where he's tallied seven points including four goals. Gignac has 18 points in 31 contests this season.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and Paul Svoboda on colour.

