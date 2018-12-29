Boyle to Gulls, Redmond Recalled
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Kevin Boyle to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, San Diego has recalled goaltender Angus Redmond from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.
Boyle, 26 (5/30/92), has gone 9-5-0 with a 3.13 goals-against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%) in 17 games this season with San Diego. Boyle returns to the Gulls leading the team in wins, GAA, SV% and saves (425).
Signed as a free agent on Mar. 30, 2016, Boyle has posted a 38-23-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .917 SV% in 71 career AHL games with San Diego.
Redmond, 23 (10/3/95), has posted a 2-4-4 record in 10 ECHL appearances with South Carolina and the Reading Royals this season. In 31 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Reading, Toledo and Utah, the 6-2, 197-pound goaltender has a 6-13-7 record. A native of Langley, British Columbia, Redmond has yet to make his AHL debut.
