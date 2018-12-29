Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Overtime
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Andy Andreoff scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in a back-and-forth affair tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
Andreoff and Ross Colton both put up two goals on the night as the Crunch continue on a five-game winning streak and advance to 20-8-2-0 on the season.
Goaltender Eddie Pasquale made 30 saves in net for the Crunch, while Samuel Montembeault turned aside 21-of-25 between the pipes for the Thunderbirds. Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities and stopped 3-of-4 Springfield man-advantages.
The Crunch opened scoring just 1:32 into the game when Alex Volkov and Colton came in on an odd-man rush. Volkov's shot from the left wing was stopped, but the rebound kicked out for Colton to chip in from the bottom of the right circle. Alex Barre-Boulet earned the secondary assist. The Thunderbirds tied the game at the 6:58 mark. Bobby Farnham picked off a pass in his offensive zone and scored unassisted as he cut in front of the cage.
Syracuse went back on top by 13:20 after Andreoff backhanded a rebound into a wide-open net. Dennis Yan and Dominik Masin recorded points on the play. Springfield tied the game for a second time while on the power play with 1:08 remaining in the second period. During a scramble in the crease, Matt Mangene got a stick on the loose puck and roofed it over Pasquale. Harry Zolnierczyk and Farnham assisted on the equalizer.
The Crunch took their third lead of the game 3:04 into the final frame. After firing a shot on net, Colton batted his own rebound out of mid-air for his second of the night. Assists went to Volkov and Slater Koekkoek. The Thunderbirds came back again to knot it up three minutes later. Jonathan Ang kept the puck in at the blue line and skated towards the net. He dropped the puck short of the crease for Paul Thompson to follow up and send home.
Andreoff secured the win when he found the back of the net from the slot with the help of Cory Conacher 2:22 into the overtime frame.
The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Andy Andreoff scored his career-high 14th goal tonight. He now leads the Crunch...Crunch head coach Ben Groulx clinched the right to coach the North Division at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic...Ross Colton recorded his first career multi-goal game tonight.
