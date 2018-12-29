Sound Tigers Recall Gaudreau from Worcester

HARTFORD, Conn . - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced Saturday that forward Matt Gaudreau has been recalled from loan to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL. In addition, forward Michael Dal Colle has been recalled by the Islanders.

Gaudreau, 24, had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and a plus-one rating in 19 games with the Railers this season, which tied him for fourth on the team in both goals and points. He ranked sixth on the Railers in scoring last season with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and a plus-six rating in 38 games. Gaudreau also collected one assist in nine games with the Sound Tigers in 2017-18, but has not made an appearance this season.

A native of Carneys Point Township, N.J., Gaudreau played four seasons at Boston College from 2013-17 and recorded 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) and a plus-25 rating in 119 contests prior to turning pro. He posted career highs in goals (eight), assists (27) and points (35) in 40 games as a senior and ranked second on the Eagles in scoring that season.

Dal Colle, 22, leads the Sound Tigers in goals (16) and points (28) in 28 AHL games this season. He also recorded a team-best nine multi-point performances and is tied for fifth in the AHL's goal-scoring race during his third professional campaign. Last season, Dal Colle collected 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 60 AHL games and earned his first NHL recall last January, playing four games with the Islanders, including his NHL debut in the club's 7-2 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 13. He played two more games with the Islanders earlier this season.

A native of Woodbridge, Ont., Dal Colle ranked fifth on the Sound Tigers in scoring as a rookie in 2016-17, producing 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 75 games. He made his pro debut on Apr. 15, 2016 against the Portland Pirates and scored his first pro goal in just his sixth game on Oct. 21, 2016 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Prior to turning pro, Dal Colle played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Oshawa Generals and Kingston Frontenacs from 2012-16. He earned 316 points (131 goals, 185 assists) and a plus-76 rating in 246 career games, and helped Oshawa win the 2015 Memorial Cup Championship while playing with Islanders prospect Mitch Vande Sompel. The 6'3, 198-pound forward was also named to the 2015 CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team in 2014-15 and was selected as an OHL All-Star three times.

Dal Colle was selected by the Islanders in the first round (#5 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

