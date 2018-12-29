Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Assignment

December 29, 2018





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Slater Koekkoek to the Syracuse Crunch for a conditioning assignment, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, defenseman Matthew Spencer has been reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Koekkoek, 24, has played in nine games with the Lightning this season, posting one goal and four penalty minutes. During the 2017-18 regular season, he played in 35 games with Tampa Bay, posting four goals and eight points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. He set career highs for games played, goals, points, penalty minutes and plus/minus (+4). The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defenseman has appeared in 85 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past five seasons, posting five goals and 14 points to go along with 34 penalty minutes.

The Winchester, Ontario native has also skated in 180 career American Hockey League games, recording 12 goals and 54 points to go along with 84 penalty minutes. Koekkoek played in 22 games during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, recording a goal and seven points, and helped the Crunch reach the Calder Cup Final.

Koekkoek was originally drafted by the Lightning in the first-round, 10th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

Spencer, 21, has played in 11 games with the Solar Bears this season earning one goal and four assists along with a plus-7 rating. He has also skated in seven games with the Crunch this season tallying one assist. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound blueliner appeared in 39 games with the Crunch recording five points (1g, 4a). He also played in 14 games with the Adirondack Thunder earning two goals and an assist.

Prior to his pro career, the Guelph, Ontario native appeared in 251 career OHL games, all with the Peterborough Petes, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

