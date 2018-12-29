Devils Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier to Amateur Tryout

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed goaltender Evan Cormier to an amateur tryout. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Cormier, 21, is a 2016 fourth-round draft pick,105th overall, of the New Jersey Devils. This season, Cormier has played in 13 games with University of Guelph and has a 2.27 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Prior to that, the Bowmanville, ONT native played four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit. In 190 regular-season games with the Spirit, Cormier had a 3.40 goals-against average, .895 save percentage, seven shutouts, and 77 wins.

Before his tenure with Saginaw, Cormier played 11 games with the OHL's North Bay Battalion and recorded four wins, including two shutouts.

Cormier attended New Jersey Devils' Development Camp in 2016 and 2017.

