Moose Release Carroll, Reassign Maclise
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forward Austin Carroll from his professional tryout, and reassigned forward Cam Maclise to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.
Carroll, 24, scored one goal in seven games with the Moose. The Calgary, Alta. product has 16 points (6G, 10A) in 20 games this season with the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL). Prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Carroll accumulated 35 points (18G, 17A) in 141 games with the AHL's Stockton Heat.
Maclise, 26, has appeared in 10 games with the Moose this season. The Lacombe, Alta. native has 10 points (6G, 4A) in 16 games with Jacksonville. Maclise played the entire 2017-18 season with Manitoba, recording 13 points (7G, 6A) in 67 games.
The Moose host the AHL's newest franchise, the Colorado Eagles, this weekend to close out 2018. Sunday's game is slated for 2 p.m. and Monday's New Year's Eve matchup goes at 4 p.m. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
