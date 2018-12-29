Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m.

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Providence Bruins, AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. Hershey is fresh off a commanding 5-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last night.

Hershey Bears (13-17-0-2) vs. Providence Bruins (13-14-5-0)

December 29, 2018 | 7 PM | Game 33 | Giant Center

Referees: Brandon Blandina (39), Jordan Deckard (14)

Linesmen: Scott Pomento (25), Richard Jondo (55)

Tonight's Promotions:

Scout Night, Think Green Night presented by Waste Management

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears and Mitch Lamoureux on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned to the ice yesterday after a holiday break, earning a 5-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Hershey scored just 16 seconds into the game on a Nathan Walker strike, and Grant Besse added the eventual game-winning goal at the 2:00 mark of the opening frame. Steve Whitney, Mike Sgarbossa, and Garrett Pilon also scored for the Chocolate and White, and Vitek Vanecek earned his fourth win versus the Baby Pens this season, stopping 22 shots. The P-Bruins were in action last night in Allentown, suffering a 3-1 loss to Lehigh Valley. Joona Koppanen had the lone goal for the Bruins, despite Providence out shooting Lehigh Valley 34-20.

BEARS BITES FROM LAST NIGHT:

In Hershey's victory yesterday, Steve Whitney scored his second goal of the season, striking for the first time since Oct. 20 at Charlotte, and snapping a 15-game goalless drought. Defender Steve Johnson added an assist on Whitney's goal, giving him his first AHL point in his 9th career contest. Defender Cliff Watson also added an assist, giving him points in two straight games. Netminder Vitek Vanecek added a helper on Garrett Pilon's third period goal, providing the goalie with his third career assist in the AHL. Forward Riley Barber was a late scratch last night due to illness. If he plays tonight, it will mark his 200th career AHL game with the Chocolate and White. The forward is on a four-game goal scoring streak at Giant Center.

LAST TIME VERSUS PROVIDENCE:

Tonight marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season. In the previous contest, the Bruins bested the Bears, 6-2, at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Dec. 15. Hershey led 2-1 in the second period, but the Bruins scored the final five goals of the game, including three in the third period to earn the win. Jordan Szwarz struck twice for Providence, and the Bruins held Hershey to 24 shots. The last time the Bruins visited Hershey also resulted in a 6-2 win for Providence. That contest came on Dec. 16, 2017 in a game that featured the two teams combining for 109 penalty minutes, including a goalie fight between Hershey's Pheonix Copley and Providence's Jordan Binnington.

FYT ON:

Providence's roster features former Hershey forward Austin Fyten. The 27-year-old skated in six games with the Chocolate and White during the 2015-16 season, registering one assist. Now an alternate captain for Providence, Fyten spent the majority of the 2015-16 season with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, playing under the direction of Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery. With the Stingrays, Fyten was also teammates with current Bears Joey Leach and Vitek Vanecek.

COACHING CONNECTIONS:

Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach for the P-Bruins, working under the direction of Providence bench boss Jay Leach. Upon Carbery's departure, the Bruins named Ryan Mougenel assistant coach. Mougenel served as an assistant coach on Mike Haviland's staff with Hershey during the 2013-14 season. The only remaining player on Hershey's roster who Mougenel coached is forward Nathan Walker who posted 11 points in 43 games during his rookie campaign that year.

