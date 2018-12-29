Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Matt Bartkowski from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Bartkowski, 30 (6/4/88), has recorded nine points (2-7=9) and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games with Iowa this season and ranks T-2nd on the team with a plus-11 rating. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa., registered three assists in 18 games with Calgary in 2017-18. He has totaled 47 points (7-40=47), 157 PIM and 481 hits in 253 games during parts of eight NHL seasons with Boston (2010-15), Vancouver (2015-16) and Calgary (2016-18). Bartkowski played in a career-high 80 games with Vancouver in 2015-16 tallying 18 points (6-12=18). The left-shot defenseman has tallied three points (1-2=3) and 14 PIM in 19 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests with Boston (2012-14) and Calgary (2016-17). He totaled 38 points (11-27=38) and 145 PIM in 80 games during two seasons at Ohio State University (2008-10).
The Wild signed Bartkowski as a free agent on July 1, 2018 and will wear sweater No. 44 with Minnesota. He was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
Minnesota plays at the Winnipeg Jets today at 3 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office and Ticketmaster (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com). A limited number of tickets remain for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. For information about Minnesota Wild Season Tickets or to join the Wild Warming House, the only way to secure priority access to future season tickets, visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative at 651-222-WILD.
Visit www.wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, postgame notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.
