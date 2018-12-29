Welinski to Anaheim, Sustr Joins San Diego
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andy Welinski from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks reassigned defenseman Andrej Sustr to San Diego.
Welinski, 25 (4/27/93), has collected one assist (0-1=1) with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with the Ducks this season. Welinski has appeared in 18 career NHL games with the Ducks since his NHL debut during the 2017-18 campaign, earning three assists (0-3=3) and six PIM. Selected in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Welinski recorded 5-7=12 points with 10 PIM in 14 AHL games with San Diego this season. At the time of his recall, Welinski paced Gulls defensemen in points and goals, and ranked second in assists.
Sustr, 28 (11/29/90), appeared in five games with the Ducks this season, posting an even plus/minus rating with six PIM. Signed as a free agent on July 4, 2018, Sustr has earned 10-53=63 points with 147 PIM in 323 career NHL games with Anaheim and Tampa Bay. The 6-7, 217-pound defenseman has one assist (0-1=1) and four PIM in 12 games with the Gulls this season.
