Bruins Rally in Third, Down Bears 4-1
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears carried a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes, but the Providence Bruins rallied with four goals in the final frame to top Hershey, 4-1, on Saturday night at Giant Center. Both teams rematch tomorrow to conclude a back-to-back series on home ice.
Following a scoreless opening 20 minutes where the Bears held a 9-6 shot advantage, Mike Sgarbossa opened the scoring late in the second period. The Bears were granted a 5-on-3 power play for over a minute after Jeremy Lauzon was whistled for interference at 15:08, and Anton Blidh was called for delay of game at 16:04. Seconds into the two-man advantage, Riley Barber sent a perfect, cross-ice pass for Sgarbossa, who beat Bruins goaltender Zane McIntyre with a low shot at 16:18. Shots after 40 minutes were 16-14 Bruins.
The Bears entered the night 11-0-0-1 on the season when leading at second intermission. Providence flipped the script with four goals in the period, beginning with two by Cody Goloubef. At 7:49, Goloubef threw the puck on goal from the right-point and beat a screened Vitek Vanecek to even the score. At the 9:31 mark, Hampus Gustafsson was called for a face-off violation, putting the Bears on the penalty kill. Only 36 seconds later, the P-Bruins grabbed a 2-1 advantage on a nearly identical strike by Goloubef.
Hershey earned a power play chance with 2:16 to play after Mark McNeill was penalized for holding the stick. Karson Kuhlman scored a shorthanded, empty net goal on a breakaway to put the Bruins ahead 3-1 at 19:10. McNeill rounded out the scoring with a second empty net goal after exiting the penalty box at 19:54. Hershey's record falls to 13-18-0-2 in the defeat.
The Bears return to action tomorrow to conclude their current three games in three nights stretch. Hershey and Providence is set to rematch at Giant Center to wrap up a back-to-back. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
