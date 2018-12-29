Flames Recall Dillon Dube from Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today they have recalled forward Dillon Dube from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Dube, a native of Cochrane, Alberta has one goal and seven assists for eight points in eight games for the Stockton Heat this season. The 20-year-old also skated in 20 games for the Flames earlier in the year scoring his first NHL goal and adding four assists for five points. Dube was selected by the Flames in the second round (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

DILLON DUBE - FORWARD

BORN: Golden, BC DATE: July 20, 1998

HEIGHT: 5'11'' WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 2nd round (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft

