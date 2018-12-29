Goloubef Sparks P-Bruins Comeback in Hershey
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hershey, PA - The Providence Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears Saturday night 4-1 in their first trip of the season to the Giant Center. The P-Bruins got two goals from Cody Goloubef along with goals from Karson Kuhlman and Mark McNeill while Zane McIntyre made his 18th start of the season in net.
Providence and Hershey each had a pair of power plays in the opening 20 minutes, but both team's penalty killing units were up to task. The Bears had the better of the looks and controlled the pace for a majority of the period, but neither side had any Grade-A chances. Hershey outshot Providence 9-6, but the sides headed to the intermission in a scoreless tie. Offense continued to be tough to find for both sides, and it took a 5-on-3 power play for the Bears to finally break through. Ryan Sproul sent the puck down low to Riley Barber at the bottom of the left circle who surveyed his options. He sent a cross-ice pass to Mike Sgarbossa at the right dot, and he blasted a one-timer into the open net for the tally. His 15th goal of the season sent Hershey to the locker room up 1-0.
The P-Bruins attack came to life in the third as Goloubef provided the spark they needed. With Gemel Smith screening in front, Goloubef snapped a shot from the point by Vitek Vanecek for his second goal of the season. Peter Cehlarik and McNeill picked up assists on the play that tied the score 7:49 into the period. Goloubef struck again minutes later, scoring at 10:07 on a similar play. This time Ryan Fitzgerald screened Vanecek on the power play, and Goloubef sniped home his second goal of the night in from the point. Cehlarik and McNeill again picked up assists and the P-Bruins took a 2-1 lead. The Bears pulled their goalie late in a desperation attempt to score, but both Kuhlman and McNeill scored empty netters to seal a 4-1 Providence win.
McIntyre stopped 23 of 24 shots while Vanecek stopped 20 of 22 shots. Providence was 1-4 on the power play and 6-7 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow night against these same Bears as they rematch Hershey at 5pm.
