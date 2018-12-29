Eagles Sign DeJong to Professional Tryout Agreement

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Nolan De Jong to a professional tryout agreement. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner has posted one goal and six assists in 20 ECHL games with the Utah Grizzlies and has also appeared in one AHL game with the Stockton Heat this season.

A seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, De Jong saw action in six AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage during the 2017-18 campaign. He also notched seven points in 50 ECHL games with the Eagles during that same season. The 23 year-old enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Michigan, including a senior season that saw him serve as the Wolverines' team captain.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba to take on the Manitoba Moose on Sunday, December 30th at 1:00pm MT.

