Game #30 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Game #30 - Tucson (17-8-3-1) vs. Stockton (13-14-3-0)
7:05 PM MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona
Referees: #18 Jason Williams, #88 Chris Waterstradt
Linesmen: #53 Bevan Mills, #60 Jamie Alary
After falling behind 2-1 early in the second period Friday night, the Roadrunners responded with four unanswered goals to defeat the Stockton Heat by a 5-2 count. Tonight marks the fifth of eight regular season meetings to be played between the two clubs, and the final of such at Tucson Arena.
The Roadrunners improved their mark on home ice to 10-3-0-0 on the year, a .769 win percentage as hosts which ranks as the third-best in the American Hockey League, trailing only the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center (.808%) and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena (.844%).
Now with points in three consecutive games (2-0-1-0), the Roadrunners sit just two standings points behind the Pacific Division's first-place San Jose Barracuda. The Barracuda do not play tonight.
The Roadrunners are 6-5-1-0 this season on zero days rest, with a 3-2-0-0 mark when playing the second half of a back-to-back set on home ice.
Tucson has pocketed points in nine of 11 games played during the month of December (6-3-2-0).
THREE THINGS MATCHING: In opening the scoring Friday night, Jens Looke buried his sixth goal of the season, matching his total attained during his rookie season in 2017-18, which he accumulated in 59 games played. Friday was just Looke's 22nd game of the year and his first since December 12 after missing the team's previous five due to an injury. With nine points (6G, 3A) on the year, the 21-year-old is on pace to surpass his total of 17 (6G, 11A) set last season.
MULTIPLE MERKLEY: Nick Merkley registered his first multi-point performance of the season Friday night, finishing the evening with a goal and an assist. He is nearly producing at a point-per-game pace since returning to the lineup with a total of five (2G, 3A) in six contests played.
A LOT OF POWER: The Roadrunners, with Robbie Russo's tally during a 5-on-3 man advantage, improved to 11-3-2-0 this season when scoring at least one power play goal. With points earned in 13 of 16 games played when executing offensively on special teams, the club's ability to find the back of the net in such situations hold a ton of influence. Tucson's power play currently ranks 23rd in the AHL with a 15.9% success rate (22-for-138).
NUMBER TO KNOW ONE-HUNDRED: The Roadrunners' fifth and final goal scored Friday night, that coming off the stick of defenseman Robbie Russo, served as the 100th scored by the team this season. They enter the night 10th in the AHL in goals-for-per-game, averaging 3.45.
GAMEDAY VIDEO [embedded content]
WE'RE DOING IT LIVE Catch tonight's action LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play broadcaster Adrian Denny on AM 1450 Fox Sports Tucson as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 6:50 PM.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018
- Poturalski Lifts Checkers over Laval in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #30 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Recall Gaudreau from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Canucks Reassign Forward Adam Gaudette to the Comets Â - Utica Comets
- Moose Release Carroll, Reassign Maclise - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Ottawa Recalls Rodewald - Belleville Senators
- Welinski to Anaheim, Sustr Joins San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Add Two Defenders from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Stockton Looks to Even the Score Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Florida Panthers Acquire 2020 Fifth-Round Pick from Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Flames Recall Dillon Dube from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott and Wolanin - Belleville Senators
- Condors Wizard Night with Specialty Jerseys Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, December 29 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Assignment - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Recall Wedgewood, Amerks Bring up Johansson - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier to Amateur Tryout - Binghamton Devils
- Road Team Wins 6th Straight in Series as Chicago Tops Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Stay Sharp at Home with 5-2 Victory over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold - Ontario Reign
- Blais Caps Comeback in Win over Reign - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Game #30 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson
- Roadrunners Stay Sharp at Home with 5-2 Victory over Stockton
- Game #29 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton
- Star Wars Night Presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa Highlights Roadrunners Holiday Weekend Series against Stockton