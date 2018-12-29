Bears Add Two Defenders from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman John MacLeod has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears have also signed South Carolina defenseman Kevin McKernan to a professional tryout agreement.

MacLeod, 22, has skated in 21 games with South Carolina this season, collecting four points (one goal, three assists), 12 penalty minutes, and a +2 rating. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound MacLeod played 119 career games with Boston College, scoring 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and adding 130 penalty minutes over four seasons. The Dracut, Mass. native collected three assists in 23 games in 2017-18, helping Boston University to a Hockey East Championship. He was originally a second round selection of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Draft.

McKernan, 24, has collected 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 32 games with the Stingrays this season. The rookie defender played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he was coached by current Capitals and former Hershey assistant coach Reid Cashman. While attending Quinnipiac, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound defender played in 138 games over four seasons and scored 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists). McKernan was also part of the Bobcats' Frozen Four appearance and run to the National Championship game in 2016.

Both players have joined the team ahead of tonight's game versus Providence. The Bears host the Bruins for Think Green Night presented by Waste Management, as well as Scout Night. Puck drops is scheduled for 7 p.m. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

