Rush Wins Seventh Straight in Wire-To-Wire Performance at Utah
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush continued its winning ways with a 5-3 series-opening victory over the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Friday.
Rapid City has won seven consecutive games dating back to February 5th. This is the Rush's longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season.
Deni Goure scored a power play goal three minutes into the game, then the Rush never looked back. Braeden Tuck and Connor Mylymok scored in the second period, then Ryan Wagner and Chaz Smedsrud put the game away with third-period goals. Rapid City never trailed throughout the night and was only tied once.
The Rush scored twice on the power play and once at four-on-four as its special teams played a large factor in the victory. The penalty kill stopped all three of Utah's attempts as well.
In his old home rink, Wagner picked up a goal and an assist on his way to earning first star of the game. The Rush's captain reached the 20-goal mark in the process. Maurizio Colella and Blake Bennett recorded two assists each.
Matt Radomsky continued his hot streak in net, too. The second-year goaltender stopped 34 out of 37 shots to earn his fifth straight win. Radomsky has allowed just nine goals in that span.
The Rush's offense has now scored 31 goals over the last seven games and has reached the five-goal mark four times on its winning streak.
Rapid City can clinch a series win against the Grizzlies tomorrow in West Valley City. A win would also tie the longest winning streak in the franchise's ECHL era.
Next game: Saturday, February 22 at Utah. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from the Maverik Center.
The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies' Jake Barczewski versus Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner
