Bischel Posts Shutout as Mariners Sink Admirals

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







NORFOLK, VA - For the second time in two weeks, the Maine Mariners shut out the Norfolk Admirals, winning by a 2-0 score on Friday night at The Norfolk Scope. Ryan Bischel stopped all 33 Admirals shots to collect the first shutout of his professional career.

The Mariners were forced into six minutes of penalty kill time in the opening period, successfully killing all three. At 17:36 of the frame, they were able to strike first when Sebastian Vidmar and Linus Hemstrom worked a give-and-go from a center zone turnover. The former Admiral Vidmar finished his third goal of the season, scoring in his second consecutive game. Maine led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Norfolk turned up the attack in the second period, outshooting Maine 13-4 in the frame, but once again it was the Mariners finding the only goal. With just under two minutes to play in the period, Brooklyn Kalmikov took one away outside the Admirals blue line and beat Kristian Stead with a long wrister for his 15th of the season, doubling the Mariners lead.

Bischel continued to stand tall throughout the third period, making timely saves to keep momentum on the Mariners side. Things got physical late, highlighted by a spirited fight between Maine's Lynden McCallum and Norfolk's Stepan Timofeyev. Bischel's 33 stops helped the Mariners snap an eight-game road losing streak. Stead stopped 15 of 17 for the Admirals.

The Mariners (18-27-3-0) and Admirals play again on Saturday night at The Scope at 7:05 PM, before finishing their series on Sunday afternoon. The Mariners return to home ice on Friday, March 7th to host the Reading Royals for "Dino Night" at 7:15 PM, followed by "First Responders Night" on Saturday, March 8th at 6 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.