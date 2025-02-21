Masters Stuns Cyclones with Back-To-Back Goals and Iowa Wins in OT, 4-3
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Kyle Masters tied the game with six minutes to go and won it on the power play it with 1:35 left in overtime to shock the Cincinnati Cyclones, 4-3, Friday at Heritage Bank Center. On the winning goal, Masters set up at the right post and slammed in a feed from Ryan Miotto. T.J. Walsh received the secondary helper on the game-winning goal and finished with three assists, a career best.
Both teams scored in the first period; Miotto scored his team-leading 17th of the season at 6:10 of the first on a trickler at the right post, set up by Zach Dubinsky and Walsh. Cincinnati's Marko Sikic tied it five minutes later.
With Iowa down a goal midway through the second, the Heartlanders took advantage of excellent hand-eye coordination by Andrew McLean to set up Yuki Miura's tying goal. McLean batted it from the left point behind the net and Walsh fed a wide-open Miura at the left slot.
Cincinnati took a 3-2 lead on a short-handed goal from Lincoln Griffin five minutes later.
Iowa tied it at three with a right-point wrister from Masters with six minutes to go, assisted by Austen Swankler and Keltie Jeri-Leon.
William Rousseau won with 23 saves, including four in overtime. Pavel Cajan took the overtime loss with 22 saves.
