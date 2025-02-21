K-Wings Fight Back, Edge Walleye Friday

TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-26-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, exploded in the third to take down the Toledo Walleye (32-12-6-1) Friday at Huntington Center, 3-2.

Toledo scored first at the 1:38 mark of the opening frame on the power play.

After a scoreless stretch of more than 45 minutes, Lee Lapid (7) tied the game for Kalamazoo at the 6:54 mark of the third. Lapid created a turnover in the offensive end on the right side half-boards, came down to the outside of the right circle and rifled it over the goaltender's left shoulder for the unassisted equalizer.

Just 43 seconds later, Luc Salem (4) scored to put the K-Wings in front. On the play, Luke Morgan (3) swiped the puck to the end boards while falling in the right circle, Collin Saccoman (13) scooped it up and found Salem driving through the left circle to rip a one-timer to the twine.

Morgan (2) scored the game-winning goal at the 17:34 mark. Max Humitz (12) prevented Toledo from clearing the zone, smacking the puck back to Ryan Cox (10) in the high slot to tap it onto Morgan's stick, and he drove to the top of the right circle and snapped a top-shelf wrister for the goal.

The Walleye answered with a goal just 24 seconds later to make it 3-2, but couldn't net the equalizer down the stretch.

Hunter Vorva (3-2-0-0) earned his second consecutive victory with a strong performance in net, stopping 31 of 33 shots faced and going 17-of-17 in the second.

Kalamazoo battles Toledo again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.

