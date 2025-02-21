Rush Sign Dalton Skelly

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has signed defenseman Dalton Skelly to a Standard Player Contract.

Skelly, 29, has spent this season in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears. In 39 games, Skelly is the team's top-scoring defenseman with ten goals and 29 points.

The Keller, Texas native spent the last three seasons in the ECHL. After playing in Wichita during the 2021-22 season, Skelly came over to the Allen Americans where Rush Associate Coach Chad Costello was his Head Coach. Skelly has played 114 ECHL games and totaled 23 points.

A 5-foot-10, 179-pound defenseman, played his collegiate hockey at Holy Cross in Massachusetts, where he was teammates with Rush goaltender Matt Radomsky.

Skelly is with the Rush in West Valley City, Utah and will make his team debut tonight.

