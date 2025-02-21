Lush Blanks Nailers for First Pro Win

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers struggled to find their offense on Friday night at WesBanco Arena, as they opened a six-game homestand. The visiting Tulsa Oilers scored once in each period and got 17 saves from Luke Lush for a 3-0 win.

One goal was scored in the opening stanza, as the Oilers struck first at the 13:22 mark. Tyler Poulsen skated in on the right side of the offensive zone, and zipped a quick wrist shot into the right side of the twine.

Tulsa added to its lead at the 4:01 mark of the middle frame. Cade McNelly's attempt from the left point got tipped through the slot by Mike McKee, and ended up finding an open Justin Michaelian on the right side of the crease. Michaelian took advantage of the space and tucked the biscuit into the basket.

Reid Petryk tacked on one more for the Oilers, as he roofed a shot from the left circle at 6:52 of the third for a 3-0 final score.

Luke Lush was perfect on 17 shots to earn his first professional win and shutout for Tulsa. Sergei Murashov made 30 saves on 33 shots in the defeat for Wheeling.

The Nailers and Oilers will meet up again in Wheeling on Saturday night at 7:10. That will be the annual Pups & Pucks Night, in which fans can bring their dogs to the game. Fans can also meet The Cat in the Hat, courtesy of PBS Kids. Wheeling will play at home on Sunday as well, as Reading comes to town for a 4:10 tilt. Following the game, fans will be able to skate with the even-numbered players. The next Big-6 Promotional Night is next Saturday, March 1st, which is Battle Royale. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.