Lush Blanks Nailers for First Pro Win
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers struggled to find their offense on Friday night at WesBanco Arena, as they opened a six-game homestand. The visiting Tulsa Oilers scored once in each period and got 17 saves from Luke Lush for a 3-0 win.
One goal was scored in the opening stanza, as the Oilers struck first at the 13:22 mark. Tyler Poulsen skated in on the right side of the offensive zone, and zipped a quick wrist shot into the right side of the twine.
Tulsa added to its lead at the 4:01 mark of the middle frame. Cade McNelly's attempt from the left point got tipped through the slot by Mike McKee, and ended up finding an open Justin Michaelian on the right side of the crease. Michaelian took advantage of the space and tucked the biscuit into the basket.
Reid Petryk tacked on one more for the Oilers, as he roofed a shot from the left circle at 6:52 of the third for a 3-0 final score.
Luke Lush was perfect on 17 shots to earn his first professional win and shutout for Tulsa. Sergei Murashov made 30 saves on 33 shots in the defeat for Wheeling.
The Nailers and Oilers will meet up again in Wheeling on Saturday night at 7:10. That will be the annual Pups & Pucks Night, in which fans can bring their dogs to the game. Fans can also meet The Cat in the Hat, courtesy of PBS Kids. Wheeling will play at home on Sunday as well, as Reading comes to town for a 4:10 tilt. Following the game, fans will be able to skate with the even-numbered players. The next Big-6 Promotional Night is next Saturday, March 1st, which is Battle Royale. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
-Nailers-
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2025
- Komets Drop Game to Royals 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Beat Greenville for Fifth Consecutive Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fight Back, Edge Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bischel Posts Shutout as Mariners Sink Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Lush Blanks Nailers for First Professional Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Lush Blanks Nailers for First Pro Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Suffer Another Loss to Lions, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Craggs Scores in Friday Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Dugan Names 41st Komets Captain - Fort Wayne Komets
- Joe Vrbetic Returns to the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Defenseman Cameron Supryka from Fort Wayne - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Sign Dalton Skelly - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Looking for Better Results Tonight - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Assigned to Idaho from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Charles Martin Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - February 21, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day #48 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 21, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Heads West Tonight to Face Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Coughlin's Pair of Goals Power Icemen to 4-1 Victory in Orlando - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wheeling Nailers Stories
- Lush Blanks Nailers for First Pro Win
- Greenville Hangs on for 2-1 Win
- Rabbits Hop over Nailers, 5-2
- Testy Tussle Goes to Stingrays, 3-1
- Nailers Party Hard on Penguins Night