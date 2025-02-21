ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Orlando's Brayden Low has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #944, Jacksonville at Orlando, on Feb. 20.

Low is fined and suspended under Rule #70.3 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.

Low will miss Orlando's games vs. Jacksonville (Feb. 26), vs. Greenville (Feb. 28), vs. South Carolina (March 3) and vs. Greenville (March 8 and March 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

