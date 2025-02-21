Rush Game Notes: February 21, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, takes its six-game winning streak into Utah for a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at the Maverik Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush won its sixth consecutive game with a wild 6-4 victory over the Maine Mariners at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday morning. Billy Constantinou, Chaz Smedsrud, and Luke Mylymok scored for the Rush in the first period and Rapid City took a 3-1 lead into the break. The Mariners netted the next three goals to take a brief lead until Trevor Janicke put home an unassisted shorthanded goal late in the second period. Janicke followed up his game-tying goal with the game-winner 8:22 into the third. Matt Radomsky earned his fourth straight win with a season-high 50 saves.

W6

The Rush has won six in a row for the first time since March of 2023, when Rapid City defeated a combination of Wichita, Tulsa, and Fort Wayne.

HOLY, MOLY, WHAT A GOALIE!

Matt Radomsky has turned in his best four-game stretch of his pro career. Since being called on in relief February 7th at Idaho, Radomsky is 4-0 with 124 saves on 130 shots, a .954 save percentage. He has allowed no goals in two of those appearances and has picked up a Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award along the way.

TRANSACTIONS A-PLENTY

In the week leading up to this series in Utah, the Calgary Wranglers recalled Joni Jurmo, Trevor Janicke, and Charles Martin. Chase Pauls signed a PTO with the Henderson Silver Knights. The Rush also traded Dustin Manz to Bloomington to complete a deal for future considerations.

WE LOVE SHORTIES

Trevor Janicke's clutch shorthanded goal on Sunday was the Rush's ninth SHG of the season. Rapid City and Jacksonville are tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals, and despite having been in Calgary for the last month, Brett Davis still leads the league with four shorties.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS, INDEED

The Rush's first-ever midnight game started with a bang when Parker Bowman fought Ryan Bischel, Maine's goaltender, less than two minutes into the first period. Rapid City polished off a sweep of the Mariners in front of a paid crowd of 2,104. Before anyone asks: yes, we're doing it again next year.

4 NATIONS CHAMPION

Former Rush goaltender and Stanley Cup Champion Adin Hill won the 4 Nations Face-Off last night. Hill was the backup goalie for Team Canada, who defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

