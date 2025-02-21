Americans Fall 6-3 in KC

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, dropped their second straight in the three-game series losing to the Mavericks 6-3 o Friday night in front of a crowd of 4009 in KC.

The Mavericks jumped on the Americans early in the opening period as Justin MacPherson scored 23 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 Kansas City. They added another three minutes later as KC's leading scorer Cade Borchardt lit the lamp with his 30th of the season. Nick Sullivan added his seventh before the halfway point of the opening frame to make it 3-0 Kansas City. Despite trailing 3-0 after one period, the Americans led in shots on goal 11-10.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the second period as Charlie Wright scored his fourth of the season, ripping one home from the left circle to put the Mavericks up 4-0. The Americans finally got on the board at the 13:40 mark of the second frame as Miko Matikka scored his first professional goal just seconds into the Allen power play to cut the lead to 4-1. That's the way the second period ended.

The power play remained hot for the Americans in the third period as Colin Jacobs got on the board with his seventh goal of the season as Americans scored their second power play goal of the game. That cut the lead to 4-2. Kansas City was not done either. They would add two more, including the second of the night from their leading scorer Cade Borchardt (31). Allen added one late in the game shorthanded as Hudson Wilson scored his third of the year.

Cole Fraser was sent to the locker room early after receiving a five-minute major for a hit to the head. He was given a game misconduct.

Spencer Asuchak left the game due to an injury and did not return after colliding with the boards behind the Kansas City net. His status for Saturday is unknown.

With the loss the Americans dropped their ninth straight game. They wrap up the three-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Three Stars:

1. KC - C. Borchardt

2. KC - C. Wright

3. KC - C. Carreau

