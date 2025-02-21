Fuel Fall to Bison in First of Four Games

BLOOMINGTON- The Fuel traveled to Bloomington to kick off a four-game set against the Bison as they battle for a fourth place spot in the Central division. After going back and forth early, the Bison pulled away with the 5-2 win.

1ST PERIOD

Patrick Bajkov struck first, giving the Bison a 1-0 lead at 7:11.

With the help of Ethan Manderville and Cam Hausinger, DJ King scored at 9:40 to tie it up, 1-1.

After a very even first period, time expired with a 1-1 tie and Bloomington outshooting the Fuel 10-9.

2ND PERIOD

The second period kicked off much quicker than the first with a goal just 57 seconds in by Kohei Sato to give Bloomington a 2-1 lead.

This was followed by back-to-back penalties for the Fuel. The first to Kale Howarth for interference at 1:09, then a hooking call on Chris Cameron at 3:17.

Both of those penalties were killed off before the Fuel got a power play of their own after Sato sat for slashing.

Colin Bilek scored to tie it up 2-2 with the help of Bryan Lemos and Alex Wideman on the power play at 6:33.

The Fuel headed back to the power play after a helmet violation on Max Neill, however the Bison killed it off.

Bloomington took the lead again with a goal at 10:15 by Danny Katic.

At 17:33, Matus Spodniak and Jackson Stewart took offsetting roughing penalties forcing two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey. Both were killed off.

At the end of the second period, the Bison were up 3-2 on the Fuel as shots were tied 19-19.

3RD PERIOD

Sam Coatta extended the Bison's lead at 3:17 with a goal to make it 4-2. About a minute later, the Fuel headed to the power play after a high sticking call on Chongmin Lee that Bloomington killed off.

Jordan Martin took a tripping call at 5:46, giving the Bison a power play chance but Indy killed that off as well.

Things got chippier between the teams as Spodniak sat for cross checking at 10:52 but the Bison could not score on the power play.

Indy pulled Neaton from goal and quickly, Katic scored his second goal of the game at 14:42 with the man advantage.

Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a boarding call about a minute later, followed by a high sticking call on Nick Grima at 18:55.

Cameron, King, and Neill all took ten-minute misconduct penalties at 19:33 for continuing an altercation.

While neither team scored again, things heated up between the two teams who will meet each other again three times in the next four days.

The final score was 5-2 in favor of Bloomington as they outshot Indy 33-23.

