Fuel Fall to Bison in First of Four Games
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
BLOOMINGTON- The Fuel traveled to Bloomington to kick off a four-game set against the Bison as they battle for a fourth place spot in the Central division. After going back and forth early, the Bison pulled away with the 5-2 win.
1ST PERIOD
Patrick Bajkov struck first, giving the Bison a 1-0 lead at 7:11.
With the help of Ethan Manderville and Cam Hausinger, DJ King scored at 9:40 to tie it up, 1-1.
After a very even first period, time expired with a 1-1 tie and Bloomington outshooting the Fuel 10-9.
2ND PERIOD
The second period kicked off much quicker than the first with a goal just 57 seconds in by Kohei Sato to give Bloomington a 2-1 lead.
This was followed by back-to-back penalties for the Fuel. The first to Kale Howarth for interference at 1:09, then a hooking call on Chris Cameron at 3:17.
Both of those penalties were killed off before the Fuel got a power play of their own after Sato sat for slashing.
Colin Bilek scored to tie it up 2-2 with the help of Bryan Lemos and Alex Wideman on the power play at 6:33.
The Fuel headed back to the power play after a helmet violation on Max Neill, however the Bison killed it off.
Bloomington took the lead again with a goal at 10:15 by Danny Katic.
At 17:33, Matus Spodniak and Jackson Stewart took offsetting roughing penalties forcing two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey. Both were killed off.
At the end of the second period, the Bison were up 3-2 on the Fuel as shots were tied 19-19.
3RD PERIOD
Sam Coatta extended the Bison's lead at 3:17 with a goal to make it 4-2. About a minute later, the Fuel headed to the power play after a high sticking call on Chongmin Lee that Bloomington killed off.
Jordan Martin took a tripping call at 5:46, giving the Bison a power play chance but Indy killed that off as well.
Things got chippier between the teams as Spodniak sat for cross checking at 10:52 but the Bison could not score on the power play.
Indy pulled Neaton from goal and quickly, Katic scored his second goal of the game at 14:42 with the man advantage.
Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a boarding call about a minute later, followed by a high sticking call on Nick Grima at 18:55.
Cameron, King, and Neill all took ten-minute misconduct penalties at 19:33 for continuing an altercation.
While neither team scored again, things heated up between the two teams who will meet each other again three times in the next four days.
The final score was 5-2 in favor of Bloomington as they outshot Indy 33-23.
Images from this story
|
Indy Fuel's Ethan Manderville congratulated by team
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2025
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Connor MacEachern Scores Twice but Steelheads Lose 5-3 vs. Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Battle Komets in Saturday Face-off in Fort Wayne - Reading Royals
- Rush Wins Seventh Straight in Wire-To-Wire Performance at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Kohei Sato Leads Bison to 5-2 Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Fall to Bison in First of Four Games - Indy Fuel
- Knight Monsters Can't Find Consistency In Game Two Against Florida - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Fall 6-3 in KC - Allen Americans
- Masters Stuns Cyclones with Back-To-Back Goals and Iowa Wins in OT, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Collect Point, Fall to the Heartlanders in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Shut Out Against Mariners In Return To The Scope - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Slay Monsters For 7th Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Stingrays to Start Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Savannah - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Stingrays to Start Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Drop Game to Royals 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Beat Greenville for Fifth Consecutive Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fight Back, Edge Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bischel Posts Shutout as Mariners Sink Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Lush Blanks Nailers for First Professional Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Lush Blanks Nailers for First Pro Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Suffer Another Loss to Lions, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Craggs Scores in Friday Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Dugan Names 41st Komets Captain - Fort Wayne Komets
- Joe Vrbetic Returns to the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Defenseman Cameron Supryka from Fort Wayne - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Sign Dalton Skelly - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Looking for Better Results Tonight - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Assigned to Idaho from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Charles Martin Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - February 21, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day #48 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 21, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Heads West Tonight to Face Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Coughlin's Pair of Goals Power Icemen to 4-1 Victory in Orlando - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.