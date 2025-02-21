Thunder Suffer Another Loss to Lions, 4-1

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES - The Trois-Rivieres Lions defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 4-1, on Friday night in front of 2,271 at Colisée Vidéotron.

After no scoring through most of the first period, the Lions took a 1-0 lead as Kirby Proctor joined a rush and beat goaltender Colby Muise from the left circle on an odd-man rush. The goal was Proctor's second of the year with assists from Nicolas Guay and Israel Mianscum at 18:15 and Adirondack trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Early in the second, Xavier Cormier sent a wrist shot into the net from the top of the offensive zone circles to give the Lions a 2-0 lead. The goal came after a Thunder penalty came to an end at 2:02 of the middle frame. The goal was Cormier's 14th of the year from Wyatt McLeod and Nicolas Guay.

Trois-Rivieres took a 3-0 lead and forced a goaltending change as Anthony Beauregard returned to the lineup and scored on the power play for his 18th of the year from Chris Jandric and Jakov Novak at 5:28 of the second. After the goal, Tyler Brennan came in to replace Colby Muise and the Thunder trailed by three after 40 minutes.

Kevin O'Neil got the Thunder on the board just 46 seconds into the third period as he sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Luke Cavallin. The goal was O'Neil's 16th of the year with the lone assist from Savva Smirnov and the Thunder trailed 3-1.

Trois-Rivieres took the three-goal lead back as Tyler Hylland scored at 14:37 of the third period on the power play for his ninth goal of the year. Jakov Novak and Anthony Beauregard picked up assists and the 4-1 score held up as the final.

The Thunder face the Lions on the road tomorrow and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Thunder return home March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

