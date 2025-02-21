Game Day #48 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières begin their longest homestand of the season tonight when the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder visit Colisée Vidéotron for the first of three games. Once the homestand is completed the Lions will have played nine straight games at home.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#15 Tyler Hylland: Fresh off a hat-trick in the Lions' last game, the Chateauguay, Quebec native will be looking to continue his hot streak. The forward has at least one point in each of his last three games.

#65 Liam Peyton: The newest addition to the Lions' lineup, the power forward will be playing his first game as a professional tonight. He no doubt will be looking to create a good first impression in front of the Trois-Rivières faithful.

#86 Jakov Novak: The Lions' top point-scorer this season has at least one point in each of his last five games (nine points total during the five-game streak). He needs one goal to reach 20 for the season and is one point away from notching his 100th in a Lions' uniform.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

#17 Kevin O'Neil: The forward is the Thunder's top point-getter with 40 points, and he's been leading the team in that category since the start of the season. In the first four games of the current seven-game series against the Lions he's scored three goals.

#44 Darian Skeoch: The captain is anticipated to return to the Thunder lineup tonight after having missed the team's previous three games. He's a presence on the ice with his size and physical style of play and he knows how to find space for his teammates.

#43 Kishaun Gervais: The rugged forward has been held off the scoresheet since the start of the current Lions-Thunder seven-game series, but he's been noticeable on the ice all the same by creating good scoring chances and being physical.

The Lions and Thunder will face off once again on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon to complete the seven-game series.

