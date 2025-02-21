Lush Blanks Nailers for First Professional Win
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WHEELING, W. Va- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Wheeling Nailers in shutout fashion, 3-0, at WesBanco Arena on Friday night.
Tyler Poulsen opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season, beating Sergei Murashov in stride with a snapshot from the right-wing circle 13:22 into the action to put the Oilers up 1-0.
Justin Michaelian extended Tulsa's lead to 2-0 4:01 into the middle frame. Michaelian reached double digits by bashing home a Mike McKee tip off a Cade McNelly shot.
Reid Petryk secured a 3-0 victory for the Oilers, blasting a seam pass from Easton Brodzinski past a sprawling Murashov 6:52 into the final frame.
Luke Lush stopped all 17 Nailers' chances to secure a shutout and his first professional win in his second career start.
The Oilers and Nailers do battle again tomorrow, Feb. 22 at 6:10 p.m. CT inside WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia
