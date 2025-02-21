Swamp Rabbits Fall to Stingrays to Start Weekend

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.) - Tate Singleton potted the only goal for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to half the deficit to 2-1 in the second period, but the South Carolina Stingrays got three points from Alexander Suzdalev, a pair of goals from Jordan Klimek, and 25 saves from Garin Bjorklund to take a 5-1 win on Friday night.

Klimek was the story in the opening frame, providing both goals for South Carolina. His first came with 6:25 left in the first when he carried the puck from the left side and waited for traffic to form in the net-front. He fired a shot past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham over his glove side shoulder and put South Carolina ahead 1-0 (Zac Funk and Ryan Hofer assisted). His second came in the waning moments of the period, alone in the slot off the blue line with a shot that beat Ingham through traffic, doubling the Stingrays lead to 2-0 with 74 seconds left (Josh Wilkins and Alexander Suzdalev assisted).

Tate Singleton jump started the Swamp Rabbits in the second period, but the Stingrays removed any momentum in the latter half of the frame. At 7:20, the puck kicked off of Ben Freeman and came to Singleton, who turned on his afterburners up the ice. He went coast-to-coast and maneuvered to the net, squeaking a try past Stingrays goalie Garin Bjorklund to halve the deficit to 2-1. Following the goal, Ingham was removed from the game in net, with Kolby Hay manning the Swamp Rabbits net for the remainder of the night. Sudzdalev notched his second point with his only goal with 5:31 left in the period, potting a Kyler Kupka shot that rang off the post past Hay, re-establishing the multi-goal Stingrays lead at 3-1 (Kupka and Wilkins assisted).

The Stingrays power play finished out the game in the final period, with Wilkins earning his third point on the man-advantage early. Just 1:57 into the third, Wilkins was wide open in the slot and rifled a one-timer past Hay, pushing the Stingrays advantage to 4-1 (Suzdalev and Kupka assisted). Weiss finished out the scoring halfway through the period, beating the buzzer on the power play with a second to spare on a top corner laser, bringing the game to its final of 5-1.

Jacob Ingham suffered the loss, stopping 19 of 21 shots through 27:20 of action (8-6-0-1). Kolby Hay made his third professional appearance, all in relief, finishing the remaining 32:40 with 16 saves on 19 shots.

The Swamp Rabbits transition their "three-in-three" back home with "Military Appreciation Weekend", presented by Budweiser. The first game tomorrow against the Jacksonville Icemen features a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off following the game, with proceeds benefitting Folds of Honor and Upstate Warrior Solution. Puck drop for the February 22nd tilt is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

###

About the Greenville Swamp Rabbits ...

Acquired by Spire Sports + Entertainment (SS+E) in 2020, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey team have been providing family friendly, live entertainment at Bon Secours Wellness Arena since 2010. Formerly the Greenville Road Warriors, the Swamp Rabbits are the highest-level professional minor league franchise in South Carolina. The Swamp Rabbits are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings and the AHL's Ontario Reign. Greenville is a member of the ECHL, Premier 'AA' Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.