Komets Drop Game to Royals 4-2
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN --The Komet returned home to host the Reading Royals for the first time since 2014. After a scoreless first period, three goals were scored in the first 1:56 of the second period. Reading scored just forty seconds into the period, and that was quickly followed by a James Stefan goal at 1:21 with assists from Jack Dugan and Ethen Keppen. The Royals reclaimed the lead with a goal from Shane Seller at 1:56 to make the game 2-1.
In the third, Reading's Robert Calisti scored at 10:47 to push the Royals' lead to two. With goaltender Brett Brochu pulled for an extra skater late in the game, Kirill Tyutyayev scored at 18:28 to pull the Komets within one, but a Reading empty-net goal closed the game, giving the Royals a 4-2 win. Brochu made 29 saves in the loss.
