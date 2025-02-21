Grizzlies Gameday: Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City Rush (18-22-5-3, 44 points, .458 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (17-25-5-2, 41 points, .418 point %)

Date: February 21, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621468-2025-rapid-city-rush-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: February 22, 2025 - Rapid City @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Friday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Rush. Utah is 3-1 vs Rapid City this season. Rapid City has been one of the hottest teams in the league as they have won 6 straight games, sweeping Idaho and Maine in three game series. Rapid City scored 15 goals in their three game sweep over Maine last week.

The Grizzlies are 12-9-2-2 over their last 25 games. Utah has scored a second period goal in 29 of their last 35 games. The Grizzlies have 20 goals in the second period over their last 13 games. Seven of Utah's last 11 games have been decided past regulation. Eight of their last 11 games have been decided by one goal. Utah has been awarded a penalty shot in 3 of their last 4 games.

Grizzlies Recent Standouts

Reed Lebster has a point in 7 straight games and 11 of his last 14 games. In 8 games in February Lebster has 4 goals and 6 assists. The 10 points are the most that Lebster has scored in a single month this season. Neil Shea has a point in 6 straight games. Shea leads Utah with 19 goals in 31 games this season. Keaton Mastrodonato has 3 goals and 14 assists in his last 13 games. Derek Daschke is tied for 3rd among league defensemen with 42 points (11g, 31a). Jake Barczewski leads Utah with 9 wins. Barczewski has a .915 save percentage in 6 games in February. He has a 9-4-1-1 record with a .917 save percentage since Dec. 25, 2024.

Games This Homestand at Maverik Center

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 - Reed Lebster and Neil Shea each scored an unassisted goal. Idaho got 1 goal and 1 assist from Connor MacEachern and 2 assists from Jason Horvath. Bryan Thomson stopped 35 of 37 and a penalty shot from Neil Shea with 4.5 seconds left in regulation. Utah outshot Idaho 37 to 27.

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Idaho 5 Utah 6 (Overtime) - Derek Daschke scored 2 goals and 2 assists, including the game winning power play goal 5:03 into overtime. Keaton Mastrodonato had 1 goal and 3 assists. Utah outshot Idaho 44 to 36. Utah was 4 for 8 on the power play, Idaho was 2 for 5. Craig Armstrong, Cody Corbett and Cooper Jones each scored a goal. Mick Messner had 2 assists. Ty Pelton-Byce and Matthew Seminoff each had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Idaho attack.

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Idaho 5 Utah 4 (Overtime) - Keaton Mastrodonato had 1 goal and 1 assist. Derek Daschke and Neil Shea each had 2 assists. Utah also got goals from Cole Gallant, Cooper Jones and Mick Messner. Idaho outshot Utah 32 to 25. Idaho was 3 for 5 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 2.

Friday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 AFCU Tickets. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Daschke and Maastrodonato Lead the Way

Both Derek Daschke and Keaton Mastrodonato dominated the action for the Grizzlies on Fishing Night on February 15th. Daschke scored 2 power play goals, including the game winner 5:03 into overtime. Daschke also had 2 assists as he is now 3rd among league defensemen with 42 points (11g, 31a). Mastrodonato had 1 goal and 3 assists in the February 15 victory. Mastrodonato had 1 goal and 1 assist on February 17 and Daschke had 2 assists that afternoon. Both players are tied for the club lead with 11 multiple point games on the season.

Jake Barczewski Has Been Awesome in Net

Grizzlies goaltender Jake Barczewski has been stellar for Utah since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since December 25, 2025 he has a record of 9-4-1-1 with a .917 save percentage and a 3.05 goals against average. Barczewski has a .915 save percentage in 6 games in February.

Special Teams

Utah is 14 for 47 on the power play over their last 14 games. Utah has 18 power play goals in their last 19 games.

Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Connor Senken

Senken played at York University from 2021-2025, where he appeared in 106 games and scored 2 goals and 19 assists. Senken wore a letter for three years, including serving as team captain for two seasons from 2023-2025.

Senken played with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers from 2018-2020, scoring 8 goals and 13 assists in 106 games. Senken will wear number 6 for Utah.

Recent Transactions

February 20 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Connor Senken.

February 18 - Goaltender Adam Scheel recalled to Colorado (AHL).

February 15 - Defenseman Andrew Nielsen was suspended by team, removed from roster.

February 15 - Forward Cole Fonstad was recalled to Colorado (AHL) and was released by Colorado (AHL).

February 13 - Goaltender Adam Scheel reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 13- Forward Cade Neilson was suspended by team and removed from roster. Neilson joined the EIHL's Glasgow Clan according to Elite Prospects.

February 12 - Defenseman Bryan Yoon was recalled to Colorado (AHL). Yoon has 19 points (7g, 12a) in 32 games with Utah this season.

Milestones

Aaron Aragon appeared in his 100th career ECHL game on February 17 vs Idaho.

Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies have scored 4 or more goals in all 17 wins this season. Utah is 13-1-1-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 14 for 47 on the power play over their last 14 games. Utah has 18 power play goals in their last 19 games. Utah has a second period goal in 29 of their last 35 games and they have 19 second period goals over their last 12 games. Utah is 17-2-2 when they score 4 or more in a game and 6-0-1 when they allow less than 3 in a game. Utah has 96 goals in their last 26 games. 64 of Utah's 156 goals have come in the second period. 8 of their last 11 games have been decided by one goal and 7 of their last 11 games have been decided past regulation. Utah has been awarded a penalty shot in 3 of their last 4 games. Utah is 1-3 on penalty shots this season.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (7): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Dilan Savenkov, Connor Senken.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 17-25-5-2

Home record: 10-11-4-1

Road record: 7-14-1-1

Win percentage: .418

Standings Points: 41

Last 10: 4-3-2-1

Streak: 1-0-1

Goals per game: 3.18 (14th) Goals for: 156

Goals against per game: 4.12 (28th) Goals Against: 202

Shots per game: 31.29 (12th)

Shots against per game: 34.69 (26th)

Power Play: 33 for 156 - 21.2 % (8th)

Penalty Kill: 106 for 149 - 71.1 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes: 524. 10.69 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 12-4-2-2.

Opposition Scores First: 5-21-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-3-5-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 5-0-5-2

Team Leaders

Goals: Neil Shea (19)

Assists: Derek Daschke (31)

Points: Daschke (42)

Plus/Minus: Daschke (+8)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points: Daschke (18)

Power Play Goals: Daschke (7)

Power Play Assists: Keaton Mastrodonato (12)

Shots on Goal: Shea (141)

Shooting Percentage: Shea (13.5 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Daschke (3)

Wins: Jake Barczewski (9)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.900)

Goals Against Average: Barczewski (3.59)

Streaks

Goals: Cooper Jones, Keaton Mastrodonato (2) Cole Gallant, Mick Messner (1)

Assists: Derek Daschke, Reed Lebster, Mastrodonato, Neil Shea (2)

Points (2 or more): Lebster (7) Shea (6) Daschke, Jones, Mastrodonato, Messner (2)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.