ECHL Transactions - February 21

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 21, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Ryan Kenny, G

Kansas City:

Chase Spencer, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve

delete Dylan Wendt, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Garrett Johnson, G signed contract

Bloomington:

add Carson Kosobud, D activated from reserve

delete C.J. Valerian, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Chris Dodero, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Marko Sikic, F activated from reserve

delete Noah Kane, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Craig Needham, F activated from reserve

delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled by Springfield

Fort Wayne:

add Ryan Orgel, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cameron Supryka, D traded to Jacksonville

Idaho:

add Ben Kraws, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

add Hank Crone, F activated from reserve

add Pito Walton, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Logan Neaton, G acquired from Kansas City 2/20

add Alex Wideman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Joe Vrbetic, G traded to Trois-Rivières

delete Bennett Stockdale, F traded to Worcester

Iowa:

add William Provost, F signed contract

Jacksonville:

add Brody Crane, F activated from reserve

add Justin McRae, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

delete Zach Jordan, F traded to Fort Wayne

Kansas City:

add Landon McCallum, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cam Morrison, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Theo Calvas, D acquired from Kalamazoo 2/18

add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add James Marooney, D activated from reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Justin Young, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Graham Sward, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

delete Grant Hebert, F placed on reserve

delete Ben Zloty, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

add Dalton Skelly, D signed contract

add Matt Araujo, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Charles Martin, D recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve

delete Emile Chouinard, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Reece Vitelli, F activated from reserve

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Alexander Suzdalev, F assigned from Hershey by Washington

delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jordan Henderson, D activated from reserve

delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

add Josh Nodler, F activated from reserve

delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Anthony Beauregard, F activated from reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Cade McNelly, D activated from reserve

Wheeling:

add Shane Bull, F activated from reserve

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add T.J. Lloyd, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve

