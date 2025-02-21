Cyclones Collect Point, Fall to the Heartlanders in Overtime
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones collected a hard-fought point but fell to the Iowa Heartlanders, 4-3 in overtime on Friday night. Despite goals in back-to-back games for Dante Sheriff and Lincoln Griffin, Iowa defeated the Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center.
The Heartlanders would score first a little over six minutes into the contest. Forward Ryan Miotto found the back of the net when he backhanded a shot in the slot, giving the Hearltnaders a 1-0 lead.
A little over five minutes later, forward Marko Sikic scored the equalizer on a redirected goal for the Cyclones. Forward Remy Parker won the face-off in the Cyclones offensive zone and passed the puck back to defenseman Elijah Vilio. Vilio then flung the puck towards the net. Sikic, in a good position, redirected the shot and scored.
The Cyclones would capitalize on a five-minute power play a minute into the second period. Dante Sheriff scored his ninth of the season, with goals in back-to-back games, giving the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.
With 11:15 left to go in the second period, the Heartlanders tied the game 2-2. Forward T.J. Walsh recovered the puck near the Cyclones net and passed it to forward Yuki Miura. The Iowa captain shot and scored to record his 16th goal of the season.
The third lead change of the game came off a Cyclones shorthanded goal with just under six minutes left to go in the second period. Forward Lincoln Griffin snapped a quick wrist shot to beat the Heartlanders goalie William Rousseau.
Griffin, coming off a two-goal performance in the previous win over Toledo, scored his 16th goal of the season. Defenseman Rhett Parsons recorded an assist on the goal that gave the Cyclones a 3-2 lead going into the final period. That marks yet another shorthanded goal for Griffin against the Heartlanders.
With just under six minutes left to play in the third period, defenseman Kyle Masters scored and tied the game for the Heartlanders. Masters received the puck coming off the boards and wristed a shot to the net to score.
Cincinnati would score late, but the goal was disallowed. The late call forced overtime, where another call from the officials went against Cincinnati and led to an Iowa power play. Masters would score in OT on the power play to give Iowa the extra point.
The Cyclones will once again welcome the Toledo Walleye to Heritage Bank Center a week from tonight on Friday night. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Cyclones Hat. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2025
- Rush Wins Seventh Straight in Wire-To-Wire Performance at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Kohei Sato Leads Bison to 5-2 Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Fall to Bison in First of Four Games - Indy Fuel
- Knight Monsters Can't Find Consistency In Game Two Against Florida - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Fall 6-3 in KC - Allen Americans
- Masters Stuns Cyclones with Back-To-Back Goals and Iowa Wins in OT, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Collect Point, Fall to the Heartlanders in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Shut Out Against Mariners In Return To The Scope - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Slay Monsters For 7th Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Stingrays to Start Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Savannah - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Stingrays to Start Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Drop Game to Royals 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Beat Greenville for Fifth Consecutive Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fight Back, Edge Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bischel Posts Shutout as Mariners Sink Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Lush Blanks Nailers for First Professional Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Lush Blanks Nailers for First Pro Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Suffer Another Loss to Lions, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Craggs Scores in Friday Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Dugan Names 41st Komets Captain - Fort Wayne Komets
- Joe Vrbetic Returns to the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Defenseman Cameron Supryka from Fort Wayne - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Sign Dalton Skelly - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Looking for Better Results Tonight - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Assigned to Idaho from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Charles Martin Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - February 21, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day #48 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 21, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Heads West Tonight to Face Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Coughlin's Pair of Goals Power Icemen to 4-1 Victory in Orlando - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Collect Point, Fall to the Heartlanders in Overtime
- Cyclones Take Down the Walleye 5-4 in High-Scoring Contest
- Cyclones Held Scoreless, Lose to Fuel 2-0
- Cyclones' Offense Erupts, Defeat Bloomington 5-2 to End Road Trip
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against The Komets On Valentine's Day