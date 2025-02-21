Charles Martin Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have recalled defenseman Charles Martin from the Rush.

Martin, 26, returned to the Rush on January 6th after making his AHL debut on January 1st. He played 16 straight games with Rapid City before earning this latest call-up to the Wranglers. Over his last ten Rush games, Martin had nine points including three multi-point performances.

The native of Blainville, Que. has spent his entire ECHL career with the Rush, totaling 97 games dating back to March of 2023. He was named an alternate captain prior to this season.

Martin is joining the Wranglers in southern California ahead of a three-game road trip against Coachella Valley, Ontario, and San Diego.

