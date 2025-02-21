Joe Vrbetic Returns to the Lions

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have completed a trade with the (Chicago Blackhawks affiliate) Indy Fuel, obtaining the services of goaltender Joe Vrbetic in return for monetary compensation.

"Big Joe" has a 2.91 goals-against average this season, winning five of his 12 starts with the Fuel.

Before joining Indy this season, the Dunvegan, Ontario native had spent the previous two years with Trois-Rivières.

His best numbers came in the 2022-23 season, when he won 14 of his 28 starts for the Lions.

He'll be joining Luke Cavallin and Hunter Jones (Trois-Rivières' current goaltenders) on the roster following Zachary Émond's departure for Europe.

