Joe Vrbetic Returns to the Lions
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have completed a trade with the (Chicago Blackhawks affiliate) Indy Fuel, obtaining the services of goaltender Joe Vrbetic in return for monetary compensation.
"Big Joe" has a 2.91 goals-against average this season, winning five of his 12 starts with the Fuel.
Before joining Indy this season, the Dunvegan, Ontario native had spent the previous two years with Trois-Rivières.
His best numbers came in the 2022-23 season, when he won 14 of his 28 starts for the Lions.
He'll be joining Luke Cavallin and Hunter Jones (Trois-Rivières' current goaltenders) on the roster following Zachary Émond's departure for Europe.
