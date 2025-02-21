Kohei Sato Leads Bison to 5-2 Victory
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Kohei Sato's three-point night helped the Bloomington Bison snap their four-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Indy Fuel at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday night.
The Bison opened the scoring 7:11 into the first period as Patrick Bajkov stuffed the puck on a rebound from Carson Kosobud. With his ninth goal of the season, Bajkov gave the Bison an early lead. However, the lead was stripped away as D.J. King evened the score at 9:40. King's first goal of the season was assisted by Cam Hausinger and Ethan Manderville. The rest of the period saw no score but the Bison outshot the Fuel by a 10-9 margin.
:57 into the second period, Sato scored on a wrist shot to give the Bison the lead once again. Sam Coatta and Matt Staudacher assisted on Sato's third of the season. However, at 6:33 Nathan Burke scored his 13th of the season on the powerplay. Burke's goal was assisted by Colin Bilek and Bryan Lemos. Keeping the scoring momentum, the Bison took a 3-2 lead as Danny Katic scored on a partial breakaway at 10:15. Katic's fifth of the season was assisted by Sato and Staudacher. Concluding the period, the Fuel outshot the Bison by a 10-9 margin.
3:17 into the third period, Coatta snuck the puck past Logan Neaton for his fifth of the season from Sato and Josh Boyer. To conclude the scoring, Katic tallied his second of the night at 14:43 to make it a 5-2 final. Katic's sixth of the season and second of the night was an empty net goal assisted by Eddie Matsushima.
Yaniv Perets secured the win for the Bison, making 21 saves on 23 shots to improve his record to 9-8-1. Neaton made 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss for the Fuel. The Bison went 0-for-5 on the powerplay, and the penalty kill went 2-for-3.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena tomorrow at 7 p.m for New York Rangers Night featuring two-time Stanley Cup winner, Adam Graves! Graves will be signing autographs, taking pictures, and participating in the ceremonial puck drop. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for tickets starting as low as $20.
