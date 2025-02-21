Knight Monsters Can't Find Consistency In Game Two Against Florida

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Tahoe Knight Monsters' Nate Kallen

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tahoe Knight Monsters' Nate Kallen(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

The Tahoe Knight Monsters extended their losing streak to four games as they fell in game two 4-1 against the Florida Everblades. Despite the final score, Jesper Vikman had a strong showing, and Jake Johnson scored the lone Tahoe goal.

Both teams matched play at the start of the game as they each fired eight shots on net. Despite the equal effort, the Everblades were able to squeak one past Vikman with a tip-in by Dillon Hamaliuk late in the first period to take the lead

Tahoe received an early power play in the second period, but their power play struggles from game one continued as they ceded a shorthanded goal after a costly turnover behind the net. The power play is now 0/9 through the two games of this series, with a -1-goal differential.

As the frame continued, frustrations continued to brew as both squads received minor penalties only 30 seconds apart in the final minute. As four-on-four began, Alex Kile was able to put the puck past Vikman on the rebound in the final half second of the frame.

The Knight Monsters entered the third period down 3-0 with 16 total shots on goal and 24 shots against. But the game turned one-sided from there, with Florida outshooting Tahoe 14-0 in the first 16 minutes of the third and controlling pace of play.

Tahoe managed to get on the board late with a Jake Johnson goal from distance that he fired in while falling to the ice to break up a potential shutout bid for Cam Johnson. The goal was held up after a lengthy review for goaltender interference.

Immediately following the goal, the Everblades scored on an empty net to put the game away and win the series with over a minute to go in the third.

Despite being saddled with the loss, Jesper Vikman played well throughout the contest, ending the night with a strong showing of a .916% save percentage and 33 stops, including all 14 shots he saw in the third. Since winning game one against Wichita last week, Tahoe has dropped four games in a row and has fallen to third in the Mountain Division.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters will look to end their losing skid for the series finale tomorrow at the Hertz Arena at 4:00 p.m. Pacific. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

#TessTheWaters

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.