Coughlin's Pair of Goals Power Icemen to 4-1 Victory in Orlando

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, FL - Liam Coughlin scored twice, including one of two Icemen power-play goals Thursday night, leading Jacksonville to a commanding 4-1 win over Orlando.

Couglin got the scoring started just 2:28 into action, scoring on a rebound while on the man advantage. Coming off Sunday's game where they scored four power-play goals in South Carolina, the Icemen picked up where they left off.

Tyler Bird, who picked up the tripping penalty that led to the Coughlin goal, was assessed another penalty at 8:45 - this one for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Olivier Nadeau scored 10 seconds into the power play, on a rebound from a chance created by Noah Laaouan and Christopher Brown.

Laaouan and Brown each extended their assist streaks to six consecutive games - the longest active streaks in the ECHL. Laaouan has eight assists in that span, while Brown has seven.

Nadeau made it 2-0 Icemen in the first period, and also assisted Coughlin's second goal of the game later on in the third stanza. Nadeau has now recorded nine points in his last six games (four goals, five assists).

Connor Russell's second goal of the season was the first even-strength score of the evening, giving the Icemen a 3-0 lead heading into the final period.

Aaron Luchuk scored the lone goal for the Solar Bears - a power-play goal just 54 seconds into the third. Luchuk leads Orlando with 47 points on the season after scoring his 19th goal.

Coughlin's second goal made it 4-1 on a centering feed from Nadeau just about halfway through the period.

Coughlin scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in the victory, as the Icemen improved to 8-4 against Orlando this season.

Justen Close was brilliant in the win, stopping 28 of 29 shots from the Solar Bears. The rookie goaltender picked up his 11th win of the campaign.

Jacksonville claimed sole possession of third place in the South with the win, owning 66 points this season - one shy of South Carolina.

The Icemen will head to Greenville to face the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

