Americans Looking for Better Results Tonight

Independence, Missouri - - The Allen Americans (13-28-7-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Kansas City Mavericks (32-12-4-1) tonight at 7:05 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Americans lost a close game on Wednesday night 3-2 as Nick Isaacson scored a pair of goals in defeat.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 3/6/25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Americans dropped the first of three games against the Kansas City Mavericks, falling 3-2 on Wednesday night in Kansas City. The Mavericks jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Americans got on the board. Nick Isaacson had both goals for Allen. His first two as a member of the Americans, and third and fourth of the season. The Mavericks outshot the Americans 34-28 for the game.

Americans add goaltender: The Americans have signed goaltender Garrett Johnson, who played in the FPHL this season with the Watertown Wolves. In 66 minutes of action, he stopped 40 of 42 shots and had a 1-0 record. The Massachusetts native turned 22 on September 9th. The Americans released Emergency Backup Goalie Michah Robbins.

The Clock is Ticking: With Wednesday night's loss to the Mavericks, the Americans have just 21 games remaining in the regular season. Allen trails the fourth place Tulsa Oilers by 27 points. The Oilers own the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. Only one time in team history have the Americans missed the postseason due to a non-qualifying record. That happened back in the 2018-2019 season when the Americans finished last overall in the league.

Special Teams: The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play on Wednesday night while shutting down the Mavericks power play which was 0-f0r-5. The Americans penalty kill is ranked 20th overall in the ECHL at 79.8 %. That's 16th overall on the road killing 19 of 94.

Head-to-Head with KC: The Americans have just one win total against Kansas City this season and are 1-7 overall this year against the Mavericks in eight games. Brayden Watts leads the team In scoring against Kansas City with four goals and four assists for eight points in eight games.

Isaacson on the board: Nick Isaacson led the way for Allen on Wednesday with a pair of goals, his first two as a member of the Americans. It was his best night in an Allen sweater. In 24 games this season with the Americans since being acquired from Cincinnati, he has five points (2 goals and 3 assists).

Eight in NOT great : The Americans dropped their eighth straight game on Wednesday night matching their longest losing streak this season.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-15-4-1

Away: 7-13-3-1

Overall: 13-28-7-2

Last 10: 2-7-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (46) Brayden Watts

/-: (+2) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (75) Nick Isaacson

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 13-5-2-1

Away: 19-7-2-0

Overall: 32-12-4-1

Last 10: 8-1-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (29) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (30) Max Andreev

Points: (52) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+37) Cade Borchardt

PIM's (127) Daniel Amesbury

