Craggs Scores in Friday Loss to Kalamazoo

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings on Hockey Heritage Night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 3-2.

How it Happened:

The Walleye got off to a hot start and went on the power play just 39 seconds in. They were able to capitalize at 1:38 with a goal from Sam Craggs, his 5th in 5 games.

The game remained 1-0 in favor of Toledo until the 6:34 mark of the 3rd period when Kalamazoo tied it. The K-Wings added another just 43 seconds later to give them a 2-1 lead.

K-Zoo extended their lead with another at 17:34 to make it 3-1.

Conlan Keenan got his first goal of the season at 17:58 to put the Walleye within one with 2:02 remaining in regulation.

Kalamazoo held off the Walleye and got the win on Friday night with a 3-2 final.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. KAL - L. Salem (1G)

2. KAL - L. Morgan (1G, 1A)

3. TOL - S. Craggs (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will have a rematch tomorrow against the Kalamazoo Wings to finish out the series at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

