Dugan Names 41st Komets Captain

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that forward Jack Dugan has been named the team's 41st captain. The Komets have also traded defenseman Cam Supryka to Jacksonville in exchange for forward Zach Jordan.

Last season, Dugan was named the Komets' team MVP and Best Defensive Forward. He is only the ninth Komet to lead the league in assists, totaling 60. Before joining the Komets, Dugan played in 131 American Hockey League games, scoring 27 goals and 58 assists for 80 points. The 6'2 forward was drafted in 2017 by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 5th Round, 142nd overall. Dugan is seventh in the league this season in scoring with 52 points (15g, 38a) in 47 games played.

Jordan, 28, has played in 156 ECHL games, scoring 50 goals and 37 assists with Jacksonville, Indy, and Kalamazoo. This season with the Icemen, the 6'3 forward has netted 12 goals and 10 assists in 51 games. Jordan has also appeared in 84 games in the American Hockey League.

